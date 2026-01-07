US Coast Guard attempting to seize oil tanker in Atlantic Ocean, Russia deploys submarine

Russian and US military forces are currently chasing a Russian oil tanker which is being pursued by the latter across the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship, which was formerly named Bella 1 and was changed to Marinera, is accused of violating US sanctions by shipping Iranian oil. It is also believed to have transported Venezuelan oil in the past, and is currently claiming to be empty.

US military aircraft have been reported in the North Atlantic, while Russia deployed a submarine among other vessels to act as an escort for the tanker. Officials have confirmed to American media that the US is attempting to seize the ship.

The tanker was subject to a US Coast Guard warrant to take over the ship over alleged sanction violations. The vessel was supposed to be seized while it seemed to be headed to Venezuela in December, but the ship changed course toward Europe.

The ship is currently between Iceland and the UK.

Footage released by the Russian state broadcaster appears to show a US Coast Guard vessel tailing the oil tanker.