Iran accuses US of fuelling unrest as Trump warns of possible military action

Iran’s foreign minister has accused the United States of fuelling violence in the country, as President Donald Trump repeated warnings that Washington could take military action while protests and deadly clashes continue for a second week.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Trump’s threats of intervention had encouraged what he described as “terrorists” to target both protesters and security forces in an attempt to trigger foreign involvement. He said US warnings that it could act if protests turned bloody had helped create the conditions for further violence.

Trump has repeatedly said he has “very strong options” and that the US military is studying the situation, while also claiming that Iranian leaders have contacted Washington to negotiate. His administration has also confirmed it is in contact with Iranian opposition figures.

Meanwhile, Iran’s government has declared three days of national mourning for those it described as “martyrs” killed during the unrest, including members of the security forces. State media reported that more than 100 security personnel have been killed in recent days.

Opposition activists and human rights groups, however, say the overall death toll is far higher and includes hundreds of protesters.

The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) has said it verified nearly 500 protester deaths since late December. The BBC previously reported seeing footage from a Tehran morgue showing at least 180 bodies wrapped in white shrouds. Independent verification remains difficult because of Iran’s near-total internet shutdown imposed since Thursday.

Protests erupted in late December over economic hardship and political grievances, and have since spread to dozens of cities. Demonstrations have been met with a heavy security response, with reports of gunfire, mass arrests and hospitals struggling to cope with the number of injured.

While Iranian state television has sought to project calm, foreign media outlets are barred from reporting inside the country, and families have reported difficulties finding detained or injured relatives.