Astronauts return to Earth after a medical issue forces an early ISS exit

Four astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule had to return to Earth early on Thursday after a medical issue with an unnamed crew member, prompting a needed evaluation.

The crew left the International Space Station on Wednesday, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean after a 10-hour journey to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

The crew included NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, NASA's Zena Cardman, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. It is the first time astronauts have been evacuated due to a health issue since the station was launched into Earth's orbit in 1998.

The team, known as Crew-11, will now receive medical checks before being flown back to land after the splashdown off the coast of California.

“First and foremost, we are all OK. Everyone on board is stable, safe, and well cared for,” Fincke, the pilot of SpaceX Crew-11, said in a recent social media post. “This was a deliberate decision to allow the right medical evaluations to happen on the ground, where the full range of diagnostic capability exists. It’s the right call, even if it’s a bit bittersweet.”

The crew is now on a recovery ship that has successfully recovered their SpaceX capsule from the ocean after splashdown. Gurneys were used to assist the crew as they readjusted to gravity.

“We want to take advantage of resources on Earth to provide the best care possible. NASA maintains relationships with local hospitals to ensure readiness for any post-landing needs, and for this return, we are utilising that option as part of our normal preparedness,” NASA spokesperson Leah Cheshier said during the Thursday webcast of the event.

NASA did not disclose the name of the affected astronaut or the nature of the condition. However, they noted that the person is in stable condition.

Orbiting Earth at an altitude of 250 miles, the International Space Station (ISS) makes 16 orbits of our planet a day, travelling at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour.

It is run by five space agencies and conducts wide-ranging scientific research on space and the effects of living in microgravity on humans, animals, and plants.

The ISS carries some medical equipment, and astronauts are trained to handle minor medical issues, but it does not have a doctor on board.