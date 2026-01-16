Venezuela’s opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader and last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, presented her prize to Donald Trump on Thursday during a meeting in the White House.

Trump took to social media several hours later to thank her.

“María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done,” he wrote. “Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

The White House shared on social media an image of Trump holding the frame containing the Nobel medal. The inscription reads that his “Principled and Decisive Action to Secure a Free Venezuela” has been recognized. The Nobel Committee has said the Peace Prize is not transferable.

President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honor.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v7pYHjVNVO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2026

For her part, Machado, speaking to reporters earlier after meeting with Trump, said she had made the presentation “as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom.”

The highly unusual gesture came after months of clamoring by the American president that he had deserved the prize that she was awarded for seeking to usher a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela.

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg had announced he nominated Trump for the award last October.

Machado had repeatedly dedicated the prize to Trump and praised the US military operation nearly two weeks ago that ousted Venezuela’s longtime authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro. Trump has made clear that he thought he had deserved the prize, saying he had ended several wars and castigating Norway for overlooking him.

Beyond cheering US intervention in her country, Machado has remained mum about a bombing campaign against boats that Trump says are smuggling drugs. The American strikes have killed more than 100 people.