Trump slaps tariffs on European countries in attempt to bully them into giving up Greenland

US President Donald Trump intensified his aggression to obtain Greenland, slapping a 10% on a number of states that voiced their opposition to his wish to obtain the Danish territory.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump announced that 10% tariffs would be imposed starting on 1 February on imports from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

He said the duties would increase to 25% on 1 June and remain in place until the US reaches an agreement to purchase Greenland.

The announcement came as large demonstrations took place across Denmark, with thousands protesting Trump’s wish for the US to take control of Greenland.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Greenland should fall under US control. Earlier this week, he said any outcome short of American ownership of the Arctic territory would be “unacceptable.”

Survey results from last year show strong opposition within Greenland, with 85% of residents rejecting the idea of joining the United States and just 6% expressing support.

Both Greenland and Denmark have dismissed the notion of the island being owned by the US, but attempts to persuade the Trump administration to change course have so far been unsuccessful.

After meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland said they were unable to shift the American position.