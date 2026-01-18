Trump’s Greenland tariff threat risks ‘dangerous downward spiral’, European leaders warn

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have issued a joint statement condemning US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European allies over Greenland, warning it risks a “dangerous downward spiral” and “undermines transatlantic relations.”

“We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland,” the statement read. “Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind.”

The joint declaration came after Trump announced on Saturday he would charge a 10% tariff on the eight European countries from February, rising to 25% on 1 June, over their opposition to US control of Greenland. The threat marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and its traditional allies, with Cyprus calling an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors for Sunday evening.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump’s decision “completely wrong,”stating: “Our position on Greenland is very clear, it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong.”

The tariff threat has prompted widespread condemnation across Europe. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Germany and its European partners will not be “blackmailed” by Trump, whilst Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere urged caution, saying “I don’t think anyone benefits from” a trade war.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said tariffs “do not serve anyone” and would harm both Europe and the US, adding: “Any questions among allies should be resolved through discussions, not through pressure.”

The announcement came as thousands of Greenlanders marched in protest against Trump’s threats in Nuuk, the island’s capital, with demonstrations also taking place in Copenhagen and across the Danish realm.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined what was described as the island’s biggest protest, drawing nearly a quarter of Nuuk’s population. Demonstrators held signs reading “Greenland is not for sale” and waved the Greenlandic flag.

The tariff threat also endangers carefully negotiated trade deals Trump concluded with European countries last summer. The European Parliament’s two largest voting blocs have said the EU-US trade deal cannot be approved in the present circumstances.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly planning to ask the EU to activate its “anti-coercion instrument,” a powerful trade weapon never before used, if the US proceeds with the tariffs.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking during a trip to Seoul, called the threatened tariffs a “mistake”, saying she had spoken to Trump to express her views.

EU Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged “full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland”, writing: “Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty.”