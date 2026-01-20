Metsola backs Denmark on Greenland, warns US tariffs risk Arctic security

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has firmly backed Denmark in its dispute with the United States over Greenland, declaring that the island’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and insisting the EU’s measured response should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Greenland and Denmark have both made clear that Greenland is not for sale and their sovereignty and territorial integrity need to be respected. That fact will not change,” Metsola told the European Parliament plenary on Monday, receiving a standing ovation from MEPs across the political spectrum.

The intervention comes after US President Donald Trump vowed to seize control of Greenland, a sovereign Danish territory, claiming it is vital to US national security. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on European countries that stand in the way of his aim.

Metsola warned that the threatened US measures “will not help improve security in the Arctic. In fact, they risk the opposite.” She stressed that transatlantic and Arctic security could be achieved “without the destabilising impact of calling Greenland and Denmark’s sovereignty into question, or through measures like tariffs.”

The EP President emphasised that “the European Union supports Denmark and the people of Greenland. We do so united in our resolve,” recalling that when Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen addressed the European Parliament last October, he heard that “when Greenland looks to Europe, it will find friends and allies.”

Despite her firm stance, Metsola signalled the EU remains open to dialogue with Washington. “Europe will always be open to continue to discuss in a spirit of mutual respect,” she said, echoing a message from EU Council President Antonio Costa, who has convened an emergency Council meeting in the coming days.

It was reported on Monday that EU member states are considering imposing €93 billion worth of tariffs on the US or restricting US imports into Europe in retaliation.

Addressing concerns about the EU’s initial response, Metsola stated: “I know that some will mistake our way of calm resolve, restraint and dialogue for weakness. They are wrong. It is the opposite. We are Europe: We will always stand up for our way, rationally, confidently and deliberately, and we will make no apologies for that.”

She sought to reassure that the transatlantic relationship remained important, noting that “many in the US” still believed in it and emphasising the shared “values, freedoms and principles” between the EU and USA, who “are stronger together.”

The European Parliament is scheduled to hold a formal debate on Arctic security today.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​