Von der Leyen vows firm EU response to Trump and backs Greenland sovereignty

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday that the EU would respond “unflinchingly, united and proportionally” to any new US tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Speaking in a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen said geopolitical shocks should be treated as permanent change rather than temporary disruption, arguing that Europe must reduce strategic dependencies and strengthen its economic and political power.

“Nostalgia will not bring back the old order,” she said. “If this change is permanent, then Europe must change permanently too.”

Von der Leyen stressed that the EU still considers the United States a close ally and friend, but warned against escalating trade disputes between long-standing partners.

“The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies,” she said, referring to renewed tariff threats by Trump. “In politics as in business, a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something.”

She said the EU and US had agreed to a trade deal last July and warned that a downward spiral in relations would only benefit shared adversaries.

While underlining the desire to work with Washington, von der Leyen said the EU would not hesitate to act if necessary. “Our response will be unflinching, united and proportional,” she said, adding that Europe would also take a strategic approach rather than reacting impulsively.

A major portion of the speech focused on Arctic security and Greenland, amid recent geopolitical tensions and increased US interest in the region.

Von der Leyen said the EU stood in “full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark”, stressing that their sovereignty and territorial integrity are “non-negotiable”.

“It is for sovereign people to decide their own future,” she said.

She announced that the EU is preparing a major investment package for Greenland, aimed at strengthening local infrastructure and the economy, alongside cooperation with Denmark. The EU will also step up defence-related investment in Arctic capabilities, including European icebreaker capacity, as part of a wider push to secure the High North.

Von der Leyen said Arctic security could only be achieved collectively and that the EU would deepen cooperation with partners such as the UK, Canada, Norway and Iceland.

Positioning Europe as a champion of open markets, von der Leyen highlighted the recent signing of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, calling it the world’s largest free trade zone, covering over 700 million people and more than 20% of global GDP.

She said the EU was choosing “fair trade over tariffs, partnership over isolation”, and confirmed negotiations were advancing with countries including Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and the UAE.

She also said the EU was close to a landmark trade agreement with India, which she described as potentially creating a market of two billion people and giving Europe a strategic advantage in fast-growing economies.

“Europe will always choose the world,” she said. “And the world is ready to choose Europe.”

Von der Leyen reiterated Europe’s commitment to Ukraine, saying Russia showed “no sign of seeking peace” and was intensifying attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure.

She confirmed that EU member states had agreed to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in loans for 2026 and 2027, to support military defence, post-war security and essential services.

She also said Russian state assets would remain immobilised, and that Europe reserved the right to use them, sending what she called a “stark reminder” to Moscow.

At the same time, she pointed to a sharp increase in European defence spending, which she said could reach €800 billion by 2030, linking economic policy directly to national security.

Throughout the address, von der Leyen returned to the concept of European independence, not as isolation but as resilience, in energy, defence, supply chains, digital technology and capital markets.

She said Europe must accelerate regulatory integration, create easier conditions for companies to scale across borders, and build a true energy union to reduce price volatility and external dependence.

Concluding her speech, von der Leyen said Europe must adapt quickly to a permanently changed global order.

“The world has changed permanently. And we need to change with it,” she said.