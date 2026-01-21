Trump tells Davos he will not use force on Greenland but warns world to ‘remember’ refusal

United States President Donald Trump has told political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he is seeking “immediate negotiations” to acquire Greenland and “won’t use force” to obtain it, whilst issuing a stark warning to allies who refuse to comply.

“Say yes, we’ll be appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember,” Trump said during his address to the forum on Wednesday.

Trump repeated his view that control of Greenland was necessary for national and international security, and said he would be “appreciative” if the world gave in to his demands for the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The president’s speech came as his push to acquire Greenland and threats of new tariffs have strained US-European ties. His arrival in Davos was delayed by three hours after Air Force One experienced a “minor electrical issue” and had to return to Joint Base Andrews late on Tuesday.

During his remarks, Trump criticised European nations and Switzerland, the host of the summit, saying “they’re only good because of us". He also made comments about Somalia’s diaspora community in Minnesota. “Can you believe that? Somalia. They turned out to be higher IQ than we thought." This prompted different reactions from those in the audience.

The president’s territorial ambitions have bewildered European leaders and raised questions about the strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance. France has responded by proposing that NATO hold a military exercise in Greenland, with President Emmanuel Macron’s office saying the country is “ready to contribute” to such an exercise.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has sought to downplay the crisis, telling a panel in Davos that “the only way to deal with that is, in the end, thoughtful diplomacy”. He cautioned that the Greenland situation should not overshadow Europe’s main security concern: Ukraine.

“The risk here is that we focus, of course, on Greenland, because we have to make sure that issue gets solved amicably,” Rutte said. “But the main issue is not Greenland. Now, the main issue is Ukraine.”

Trump is leading the largest-ever US delegation to Davos, with multiple cabinet secretaries attending. He was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders and attend a reception with chief executives on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the president is scheduled to announce his “board of peace,” a group he has said will help rebuild Gaza. He has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the board, though President Macron has declined to participate.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​