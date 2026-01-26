France moves to ban social media for under-15s as parliament debates new law

France is set to follow Australia in banning access to major social media platforms for younger teenagers, as lawmakers begin debating a bill that would block under-15s from using networks such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants the ban in place by the start of the school year in September.

The proposed law would empower the state media regulator to draw up a list of social networks considered harmful, which would be completely off-limits to children under 15. Other platforms deemed less harmful could still be accessed, but only with explicit parental approval. Another provision would extend an existing ban on mobile phones to senior schools (lycées), where students are currently still allowed to use them.

Macron has framed the proposal as a public health measure, citing growing evidence of the harmful impact of social media on children’s mental and emotional wellbeing. “We cannot leave the mental and emotional health of our children in the hands of people whose sole purpose is to make money out of them,” he said last month. The bill is based on a text drafted by MP Laure Miller, who chaired a parliamentary inquiry into the psychological effects of TikTok and other platforms.

The legislation is expected to pass the National Assembly, with pro-Macron parties likely to be backed by the centre-right Republicans and the far-right National Rally. If approved, it will then go to the Senate, with the government seeking to fast-track the process to meet Macron’s September deadline. Without fast-tracking, the bill could be delayed by a legislative backlog linked to budget disputes.

A key challenge will be enforcing age verification. France already requires proof of age for access to online pornography, and a similar mechanism would be needed to prevent under-15s from using banned platforms. The bill was revised after scrutiny by the Council of State to ensure compliance with French and EU law, following the failure of a similar 2023 attempt that was struck down for breaching European rules.

Denmark, Greece, Spain and Ireland are considering similar measures, while the UK has launched a consultation on banning social media for under-16s.

In Malta, the government has begun a series of consultation meetings on proposed reforms to social media regulation aimed at increasing protection for children and vulnerable people.