European Parliament lists Iran’s IRGC as terrorist organisation

The European Parliament has voted to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, along with its subsidiary forces, the Quds Force and the Basij.

The decision follows intense debates in the European Parliament on Tuesday, where EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas opened discussions by condemning Iran’s internet blackout as an attempt to conceal “the scale of oppression, the human rights abuses, and repression.”

Kallas described the killing and suppression of protests as “the latest examples of deterioration” in the regime’s conduct, pointing to Tehran’s illicit nuclear activities, arbitrary detention of EU citizens, hybrid attacks on EU soil, support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and backing of terrorist groups in the Middle East.

In recent weeks, the regime has acknowledged the deaths of at least 3,000 Iranians but has denied responsibility. Thousands have been detained, and human rights experts have warned that the regime has committed grave violations, including firing onto crowds attempting to demonstrate.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hailed the breakthrough as the right decision, one that “even a few weeks ago so many said was impossible.”

“Europe stands up to be counted,” Metsola said on social media, praising the Parliament’s “sustained, unified effort that helped push this breakthrough.” She ended her post by stating that Iran will be free.

The parliamentary motion, which passed on Thursday, calls on EU member states to expel Iranian diplomats and prevent relatives of Iranian officials from receiving study or work visas, including the removal of those already present.

It also demands the immediate restoration of internet access in Iran and calls for EU member states to provide financial and technological support for censorship-circumvention tools and digital protection for Iran’s civil society.

MEP Nicola Procaccini condemned the lack of demonstrations in the West, highlighting the significant disparity between public responses to events in Iran, whilst MEP Bart Groothuis and French MEP François-Xavier Bellamy criticised France, Spain, and Italy for claiming there are “legal obstacles” preventing the IRGC from being listed as a terrorist organisation.

However, the motion faced opposition from some MEPs. Belgian MEP Marc Botenga argued that Western sanctions crush the middle class and force millions into poverty, ultimately benefiting the IRGC.

Portuguese MEP João Oliveira and Slovak MEP Ľuboš Blaha were among those who argued that change in Iran must come from within and that it was not Europe’s role to violate Iranian sovereignty.

The motion also supports strengthening independent UN fact-finding missions in Iran, ensuring they receive adequate funding to pursue justice against all regime officials responsible for human rights violations.

Some 35 MEPs earlier penned a letter to Metsola ahead of the session, backing an appearance by Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi, describing him as a unifying figure among the Iranian people.

Kallas announced that export restrictions would also seek to disrupt Tehran’s missile and drone production, stressing that such actions would limit the material support Iran could provide to Russia.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​