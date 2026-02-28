Maltese nationals in United Arab Emirates urged to be cautious in the wake of missile attacks

The Maltese embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged Maltese nationals living in and travelling through the country to be cautious in the wake of missile strikes across the Middle East.

On Saturday morning, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran shortly before US President Donald Trump declared war on the state. Iran responded with missile attacks all over the Middle East, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.

In a Facebook post, the Maltese embassy in the UAE said that "There is a significantly heightened risk of regional tension in the immediate Gulf region," warning that travel disruption and "unforseen impacts" could be imminent.

"As a precaution, Maltese nationals living in the UAE are advised to consider sheltering-in-place until further notice."