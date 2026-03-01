Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israeli airstrikes

Iran has confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in joint US and Israeli airstrikes on his compound in Tehran in the early hours of Saturday. Four of his family members, including a grandchild, his daughter, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, were also killed in the bombardment, state media reported on Sunday.

"An interim leadership council will soon be formed. The president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council will assume responsibility until the election of the next leader," said Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic for nearly 37 years, was killed after Israeli jets dropped 30 bombs on his compound. His body was recovered from the rubble.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were reportedly shown an image of the body after it was recovered.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to carry out what it called "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel. Missiles continued to hit Israel on Sunday morning, with air raid sirens sounding across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Trump, who had announced Khamenei's death before Iranian state media confirmed it, warned Tehran overnight against escalating its response. "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," he wrote on Truth Social. "They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before."

Mourning for Khamenei has spread beyond Iran. Iraq declared three days of mourning, with spokesman Bassem al-Awadi calling the killing a "blatant act of aggression" and demanding a halt to military actions.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, tens of thousands of mostly Shiite Muslims marched on Sunday, chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" while holding portraits of the late supreme leader.

Anger has also spilt into Pakistan, where about 500 Shiite Muslims stormed the US Consulate in Karachi, smashing windows. Police used batons and tear gas to disperse them, killing at least one protester and wounding several.

Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes on 27 US airbases across the Middle East, initially targeting US military assets in all Gulf countries except Oman.

For a second consecutive day on Sunday, loud blasts were heard over Dubai and Doha. Two people were injured in Dubai after shrapnel from intercepted drones fell onto two homes.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, sustained damage late Saturday night, as did sites in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Bahrain's capital, Manama, also reported a missile strike on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters, with three buildings damaged. Qatar reported 16 people injured in total since the strikes began.

The conflict has triggered severe disruption to global aviation. Major airports across the region, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, have been shut or severely restricted, stranding tens of thousands of travellers worldwide.

Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Dubai until at least Sunday afternoon, while Qatar Airways has closed Doha's airport until at least Monday morning.

Reactions from across the World have piled in, with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stating that a special Security College will be convened on Monday.

“For regional security and stability, it is of the utmost importance that there is no further escalation through Iran’s unjustified attacks on partners in the region,” she wrote on social media on Saturday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola responded to Khamenei's death, stating, "The end of the Ayatollah must signal the end of Iran's age of dictators." She called for freedom after 47 years, honouring those murdered, imprisoned, and tortured, including Jina Mahsa Amini. Now, Iran must be free.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg stated that he had contacted the leadership of the UAE and Qatar after the attacks, expressing solidarity. "Malta supports the UAE and emphasises de-escalation, stability, and respect for international law," Borg said, also conveying this to Qatar's leadership.