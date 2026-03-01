Iran kills eight in Israel, strikes UAE as attacks continues

Iran launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel and the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, killing at least 11 people across both countries and injuring dozens more. The strikes, which began on Saturday 28 February and continued into Sunday, targeted civilian areas and prompted large-scale air defence responses in both nations.

At least eight people were killed, and more than 20 have been injured after an Iranian missile struck the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem, on Sunday. A second impact was also reported in central Israel. Among the injured was a 10-year-old child described as severely hurt.

Israeli media reported that the missile hit a safe room. The IDF said its early warning system had functioned as planned and was activated ahead of the impact. "The situation is being investigated," the IDF said, adding that numerous forces remained on the ground.

The attacks were not limited to Israel. In the United Arab Emirates, Iranian strikes over two days killed three people, Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and left 58 others with minor injuries. Those injured included citizens and residents of many nationalities, among them Emirati, Egyptian, Filipino, Indian, Lebanese and Afghan.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its forces had detected 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran since Saturday.

Of those, 152 were destroyed, and 13 fell into the sea. Two cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. A total of 541 Iranian drones were launched; 506 were intercepted, while 35 reached UAE territory and caused material damage to civilian properties.

On the second day of strikes alone, UAE air defences destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, brought down eight into the sea, destroyed two cruise missiles, and intercepted 311 drones.

Twenty-one drones reportedly struck civilian targets.

The ministry said debris from intercepted missiles and drones caused minor to moderate damage to several civilian properties. It confirmed the country remained on high alert and urged the public to rely only on official sources and to avoid sharing unverified reports.