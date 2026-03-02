Iran conflict spills over to majority of Middle East as casualties rise

The Middle East and the rest of the world is adjusting with the chaos following Israeli and American attacks on Iran that killed the state’s leader and prompted widespread retaliatory attacks.

Last Saturday, Israel and the United States launched “pre-emptive” strikes on Tehran, in what later escalated into a regional spill over. The strikes eventually killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s second leader since the 1979 revolution.

Oil prices surged on Monday as an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia was hit by debris after two drones were intercepted over the facility.

In fact, Iran’s retaliation against the United States’ regional allies raged on since Saturday.

In Kuwait, smoke has been seen rising from the US embassy, as staff were told not to approach the embassy, and to take cover in their homes. Footage circulating on social media also shows US fighter jets crashing after being struck in the air.

Lebanon was also pulled into the conflict, after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel. This prompted Israel to launch air strikes into the Lebanese capital and other areas close to the airport.

The Lebanese health ministry said that the attacks killed at least 31 people.

A British military base in Cyprus was also struck by Iranian drones, as the UK’s defence ministry said that military personnel and their families are being moved to alternative accommodation.