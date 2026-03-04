Russian LNG tanker left with gaping hole in its hull after explosion, photos show

The Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz that exploded in the central Mediterranean was left with a gaping hole in its hull, aerial photos obtained by MaltaToday show.

The photo was taken at 4:09pm on Tuesday, some 12 hours after the explosion took place, by a maritime patrol aircraft that was circling over the stricken vessel.

The tanker, part of Russia’s shadow fleet, was within 25 nautical miles off Malta, on Hurd’s Bank, on Monday, 23 hours before the incident occurred, according to ship tracking website Vessel Finder. The vessel switched off its tracking device after that.

The explosion happened some 150 nautical miles to Malta’s southeast in the early hours of Tuesday, according to sources close to Malta's military. The explosion is understood to have been caused by a maritime drone deployed by Ukrainian forces. There has been no official confirmation of the attack. After the explosion, the tanker may have drifted to a different location.

In its only official communication so far, the Armed Forces of Malta said that on Tuesday afternoon, the AFM’s Rescue Coordination Centre was informed of a “distress situation outside its Search and Rescue area involving the merchant vessel MT Arctic Metagaz while transiting the central Mediterranean”.

The AFM deployed a maritime patrol aircraft to locate the ship. “Coordination actions were undertaken in line with international search and rescue obligations, including broadcasts to shipping and liaison with relevant international authorities. Survivors were subsequently located within the Libyan SRR in a lifeboat during the search effort. All crew were reported safely onboard the lifeboat,” the AFM said.

The vessel was carrying some 140,000 cubic metres of LNG and was transiting through the Mediterranean after having departed from the Arctic area.

Russia has been operating a shadow fleet of oil and gas tankers to try and circumvent US and EU sanctions. The fleet of aged tankers often operates with switched off transponders to make it harder to track.