Iranian ballistic missile heading to Turkey downed by NATO defence systems

A ⁠ballistic ⁠missile fired from Iran and heading into ⁠Turkish airspace was destroyed by NATO air defence systems on Wednesday, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

The missile passed over Syria and Iraq and it was not clear where the missile was aimed.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran, which was detected passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and heading towards Turkish airspace, was engaged in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defence assets stationed in the eastern Mediterranean and rendered inactive,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

No ⁠casualties or injuries were reported and the ministry said Turkiye ⁠reserves the right to respond ⁠to any ⁠hostile actions against it. The ministry warned parties to refrain ‌from escalating the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan called his Iranian ⁠counterpart to protest over ⁠the incident.

During the call, Fidan also told Iranian Foreign ⁠Minister Abbas Araghchi ⁠that any ⁠steps that could further widen the conflict ‌must be avoided.

NATO ⁠condemned Iran’s targeting of Turkiye, spokesperson ⁠Allison Hart said, adding that the organisation “stands firmly with ‌all allies, including Turkiye”.

“Our deterrence ⁠and defence posture remains strong across ⁠all domains, including when ⁠it comes ⁠to air and missile defence,” Hart ‌said.

Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye is used by foreign military forces, primarily the US and other NATO allies. The base is under the control of the Turkish air force but operates as a joint Turkish-US airbase.

Incirlik was a critical logistics and air support location for US-led operations in Iraq during the 1991 Gulf War and later as a cargo hub for Iraq and Afghanistan operations.

Turkiye denied the US permission to use it for the US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq, but it was heavily used for anti-ISIS strikes from 2014.

Meanwhile, Cyprus temporarily closed its airspace above Larnaca on Wednesday after detecting what were believed to be suspicious object over Lebanese airspace.

Two Greek jets stationed in Cyprus were scrambled as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, an Iranian-made drone caused minor damage at the UK sovereign military base at Akrotiri on the island. Another two drones were shot down on Monday.