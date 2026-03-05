EU and Gulf states condemn Iranian attacks on GCC countries after emergency meeting

Foreign ministers from the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council have condemned recent attacks by Iran on Gulf states, warning that the escalation threatens regional stability and global security.

In a joint statement issued after an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, ministers from both blocs described the Iranian attacks as “unjustifiable” and called on Tehran to halt further strikes immediately.

The meeting was chaired on the GCC side by Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who currently heads the GCC Ministerial Council, together with GCC secretary-general Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

The EU delegation was led by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, alongside European Commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica and foreign ministers from EU member states.

The ministers said the recent Iranian attacks caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure across GCC countries, including oil installations, service facilities and residential areas. The strikes, they said, endangered civilian lives and raised serious security concerns for the region.

The EU reaffirmed its solidarity with Gulf countries following the attacks.

Ministers also reiterated longstanding concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile development, as well as what they described as destabilising activities in the region and Europe.

At the same time, they stressed the need to protect civilians and ensure full respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

The statement underlined that GCC countries have the right to defend themselves under Article 51 of the UN Charter, allowing states to respond to armed attacks individually or collectively.

Despite the condemnation, both sides emphasised that diplomacy remains the preferred path to resolving the crisis. Ministers also praised the role played by Oman in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The meeting also focused on safeguarding global energy flows and trade routes. Ministers stressed the importance of protecting maritime corridors including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb, two of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

They also highlighted the role of EU naval missions, including EU Operation ASPIDES and Operation ATALANTA, in securing maritime routes and maintaining supply chains.

The EU also thanked GCC countries for assisting European nationals in the region and said it would continue working with Gulf authorities to ensure the safe departure of EU citizens where necessary.

Ministers said they would continue joint diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and curbing the proliferation of missiles and drones that could threaten regional and global security.