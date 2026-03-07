Oil prices surge to highest weekly gain in trading history as Middle East war escalates

US crude oil has posted its biggest weekly gain in futures trading history on Friday, surging 35.63% to close at $90.90 (€78.22) per barrel, as the escalating war in the Middle East brought traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies, to a standstill.

Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, warned that crude prices could reach $150 (€129.08) per barrel within weeks if oil tankers remain unable to pass through the Strait. “This could bring down the economies of the world,” al-Kaabi said on Friday.

The warning came as President Donald Trump demanded unconditional surrender from Iran on Friday, raising fears of a prolonged conflict that could cause severe disruption to global oil and gas markets. Global benchmark Brent also rallied 8.52% on the day, settling at $92.69 (€79.76) per barrel, and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020.

Al-Kaabi said Gulf exporters were expected to call force majeure, a legal clause invoked when supply obligations cannot be met due to extraordinary events, within days if the situation continued. “Everybody who has not called for force majeure we expect will do so in the next few days,” he said.

Iraq has already shut down 1.5 million barrels per day of production, while Kuwait has begun cutting output after running out of storage space. Analysts warned that production cuts across the region could approach six million barrels per day by the end of next week if the Strait remains closed to traffic.

The ripple effects are already being felt by ordinary consumers. The average price of a gallon of regular petrol in the United States rose by nearly 27 cents in a single week to $3.25 (€2.80), according to the American Automobile Association.

The Trump administration announced a $20 billion (€17.2 billion) insurance programme for oil tankers operating in the Persian Gulf on Friday, though the measure did little to reassure markets.

The war between Iran and the US entered its seventh day on Friday. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that Washington had “only just begun to fight,” adding that Iran had made “a really bad miscalculation” in believing the US could not sustain the campaign.