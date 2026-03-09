Crude oil price surges above $100 a barrel as Mojtaba Khamenei is selected as new supreme leader

The price of crude oil has surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 as tensions escalate in the Middle East following continued military exchanges between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump downplayed the economic impact, saying the spike in oil prices was a “very small price to pay” for achieving world peace.

Governments are increasingly concerned about the global economic fallout. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to join an emergency meeting of G7 finance ministers later on Monday to discuss the economic consequences of the conflict, including rising energy costs.

South Korea has already intervened in its domestic fuel market, capping petrol prices for the first time in three decades to shield consumers from the surge.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed a major political development. The country’s Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, replacing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The move consolidates power within the influential clerical family during a period of heightened regional instability.

Violence across the Gulf region continued overnight. Explosions were reported in several Gulf states, with at least 32 people injured in Bahrain during what state media described as an Iranian drone attack.

Israel said it also carried out a new wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes focused on missile sites and other regime-linked facilities. According to the military, Israel conducted approximately 3,400 strikes on targets in Iran over the past week.

Iran has continued retaliatory attacks. In Israel, emergency services said a woman suffered moderate injuries after being struck by flying debris during an overnight strike.

The conflict has also claimed another American life. A seventh US service member has died after being wounded in Saudi Arabia on 1 March, US officials confirmed.

The rising death toll and expanding strikes across the region have heightened fears that the conflict could broaden further, with growing implications for global security and energy markets.