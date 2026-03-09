Two arrested after improvised explosive thrown at protest outside New York mayor’s home

Two men were taken into custody after an improvised explosive device was thrown during two opposite protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, on Saturday.

A preliminary analysis, confirmed by the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, found that the object thrown by a counterprotest was not a hoax device or a smoke bomb, but an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.

A second device was discovered close to the scene. The FBI has now joined the NYPD and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in investigating the devices, which are being considered as a possible act of terrorism.

The incident unfolded during duelling protests on Saturday. A far-right, anti-Islam demonstration organised by activist Jake Lang, who was arrested for storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 and later pardoned by President Donald Trump, drew roughly 20 participants.

A counterprotest, titled “Drive the Nazis Out of New York”, drew around 125 people. Tensions escalated shortly before noon when a protester from Lang’s group pepper-sprayed counterprotesters.

Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers. Balat then retrieved a second device from another man, lit it, and fled, dropping it in the street. It emitted smoke but did not explode.

The NYPD bomb squad found both devices were slightly smaller than a football, jars wrapped in black tape containing bolts, screws and a hobby fuse. The device thrown into the crosswalk appeared to have been made with TATP, an extremely powerful and unstable explosive.

Law enforcement also said that the two men arrested admitted to being inspired by ISIS.

On Sunday, police also investigated a suspicious device found in a vehicle a few blocks from Gracie Mansion. A Honda Civic was removed on a flatbed truck around 7pm and the surrounding streets were later reopened.

The two men arrested, Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both from Pennsylvania, remain in custody.

A large law enforcement presence was seen around one of the teenagers’ homes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, with FBI agents heard calling on residents to exit the property.

Mayor Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, and his wife were not at Gracie Mansion at the time of the incident. In a statement on Sunday, Mamdani condemned Lang’s protest as “rooted in bigotry and racism” but said what followed was “even more disturbing.”

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable,” he said. “The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, but it is also reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

Mamdani described Lang as a “white supremacist”, adding that “such hate has no place in New York City.” New York City is estimated to be home to up to one million Muslims.

The protests took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.