Two cargo vessels struck in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran war enters 12th day

Two cargo vessels were struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said.

The incidents happened in the early hours within the space of two hours, according to UKMTO, a centre run by the British military.

A cargo vessel reported being hit by an unknown projectile 11 nautical miles north of Oman that resulted in a fire onboard, UKMTO said. The vessel requested assistance and the crew evacuated the vessel.

The ship’s location shows it was hit at the narrowest part of the sea lane in the strait, suggesting it was trying to pass through.

The other attack involved a bulk carrier, which according to the ship’s master, was hit by an unknown projectile. The vessel was 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The crew were reported to be safe and well.

Tehran has not immediately claimed the attacks, though it has been targeting ships in and around the strait in the wake of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping lane from where around a quarter of global seaborne oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass. Since the start of war two weeks ago, shipping through the strait has all but stopped after Iran threatened to attack any vessel attempting to pass through.

The latest attacks on cargo vessels came as the US said it struck Iranian mine-laying boats in the area.

Israel and Iran trade fire

Meanwhile, overnight and early this morning, Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire.

Israel warned of three Iranian attacks on its own territory early on Wednesday, with sirens heard in Tel Aviv and elsewhere but no immediate reports of casualties. In turn, Israel said it renewed attacks on Tehran.

In Lebanon, explosions were heard in Beirut and in southern Lebanon after Israel said it had started a new assault on targets linked to the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. The strikes set a building on fire in the Lebanese capital.

Persian Gulf states targeted by Iran

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted five drones heading toward its Shaybah oil field early on Wednesday. The kingdom’s defence ministry said it destroyed six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, a major US-Saudi air facility. The ministry also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over the eastern city of Hafar al Batin.

Kuwait said its defences downed eight Iranian drones, while in the small island state of Bahrain, sirens sounded early on Wednesday, warning of an incoming Iranian attack.

The UAE said its air defences were working to intercept incoming Iranian fire as four persons were injured following a drone attack near Dubai airport, according to the media office of the emirate’s government.

Two drones reportedly fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national suffered minor injuries, while one Indian national suffered “moderate injuries”, the UAE said. It added that air traffic is operating as normal.