Italy braces for cold snap set to drop temperatures by 10 degrees

A wave of Siberian air will hit Italy, with widespread snow and temperatures below zero expected late Sunday and Monday

24 February 2018, 11:54am
Snow has fallen on beaches in Venice
Snow has fallen on beaches in Venice

A cold snap is set to hit Italy this weekend with temperatures plunging everywhere by as much as 10 degrees and icy rain and snow expected.

A wave of Siberian air will hit the country, with "widespread snow and temperatures below zero" late Sunday and Monday, weathermen have warned.

Snow fell on the Venice beaches of Bibione, Caorle and Jesolo as the cold snap started to hit Italy Friday.
Snow also fell over low ground in Emilia.

