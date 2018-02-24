Italy braces for cold snap set to drop temperatures by 10 degrees

A cold snap is set to hit Italy this weekend with temperatures plunging everywhere by as much as 10 degrees and icy rain and snow expected.

A wave of Siberian air will hit the country, with "widespread snow and temperatures below zero" late Sunday and Monday, weathermen have warned.

Snow fell on the Venice beaches of Bibione, Caorle and Jesolo as the cold snap started to hit Italy Friday.

Snow also fell over low ground in Emilia.