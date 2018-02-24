Italy steps up security for mass demonstrations as election tensions rise

In light of next week’s election, police across Italy have been mobilised as mass protests and sit-ins are planned by both anti-fascist and far-right parties.

3,000 police alone were mobilised in Rome as two marches and three sit-ins have been organised and are expected to attract crowds of over 20,000 people.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is expected to attend the capital’s largest demonstration that was organised by the National Association of Italian Partisans under the slogan ‘Fascism Never Again’.

The far-right party, Brothers of Italy has organised one of the sit-ins and will be hosted by Giorgia Meloni.

A demonstration will also be held in Milan by Matteo Salvini, leader of The League which forms part of Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing coalition along with Brothers of Italy.

Forza Nuova, an extreme-right group will be organising a protest in Palermo Italy after one of the party’s activists was beaten up there by man in masks.

The rise of violence has come amid fears that there could be a revival of far-right politics in Italy.

Election polls have shown that Berlusconi’s right-wing coalition could achieve victory but fail to achieve a parliamentary majority.