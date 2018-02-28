Jan Kuciak: Slovak PM offers €1m reward for information on journalist's murder

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has offered a one million euro reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the murder of the investigative journalist.

Fico held a press conference on Tuesday, where he stood by piles of banknotes that the government is promising in exchange for information about the killings.

Jan Kuciak, 27, and his partner Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home, 65km east of the capital.

Both were found with single gunshot wounds on Sunday.

During the Tuesday press conference Fico complained about "political abuse of a tragedy" after opposition politicians held a news conference making accusations linking the ruling Smer party to the killings.

Opposition groups have called for fresh anti-corruption protests in the capital Bratislava on Wednesday.

Slovak police are also looking into possible foreign links to the murder of the investigative journalist, and are in contact with services in the Czech Republic an Italy, the head of the police said on Tuesday.

Reports say he was about to publish an investigation linking the Italian mafia to high-level political corruption.

Police President Tibor Gaspar said on Tuesday that police have questioned around 20 people since Monday and were working on various hypotheses including the possibility that Kuciak was murdered due to his work.

Slovak media reported that among other topics, Kuciak has worked on suspected fraud involving European Union subsidies thought to have been siphoned off to the Italian mafia.

Second EU investigative journalist killed in five months. Ján Kuciak was murdered at his home in Slovakia (along with his girlfriend). Earlier, Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in Malta. Both journalists had investigated money laundering.https://t.co/V2QHDlpdps — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 27, 2018

Kuciak had been working for Aktuality.sk, an online unit of Swiss and German-owned publisher Ringier Axel Springer, for three years.

He, like fellow murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, worked on the Panama Papers scandal.