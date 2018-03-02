At least 26 people killed in Azerbaijan health centre fire

At least 26 killed, and another found wounded in a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku

2 March 2018, 8:28am
The fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku
The fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku

At least 26 people have died in a fire in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, according to a health ministry official.

Four others were wounded in the blaze, as the fire ripped through a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku.

Television pictures show flames leaping through barred windows.

Emergency services managed to extinguish the fire at the Republican Narcology Dispensary on Friday morning, APA said.

More to follow…

More in World
Italian mafia associates arrested over murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak
World

Italian mafia associates arrested over murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak
Staff Reporter
Puigdemont abandons bid to return as Catalan leader
World

Puigdemont abandons bid to return as Catalan leader
At least 26 people killed in Azerbaijan health centre fire
World

At least 26 people killed in Azerbaijan health centre fire
Eight more Turkish soldiers killed in Afrin Offensive in Syria
World

Eight more Turkish soldiers killed in Afrin Offensive in Syria
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe