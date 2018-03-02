At least 26 people killed in Azerbaijan health centre fire
At least 26 killed, and another found wounded in a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku
At least 26 people have died in a fire in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, according to a health ministry official.
Four others were wounded in the blaze, as the fire ripped through a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku.
Television pictures show flames leaping through barred windows.
Emergency services managed to extinguish the fire at the Republican Narcology Dispensary on Friday morning, APA said.
