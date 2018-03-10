Advance by Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta splits rebel enclave in three

The Syrian government army has made a significant advance in Eastern Ghouta which is the last remaining major rebel-held area near the capital, Damascus.

The advance has split the region into three parts, isolating Douma, one of the biggest towns in the region and cutting-off another, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last month the Syrian government committed itself to reclaiming Eastern Ghouta, reportedly leaving more than 900 civilians dead.

Last Friday, the UN had managed to deliver aid to the region after a number of unsuccessful attempts that were halted by shelling.

According to reports, more than 400,000 people still reside in the region, seven years into the Syrian civil war.