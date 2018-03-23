One dead as gunman takes hostages at French supermarket in Trèbes

At least one person has died as a gunman has taken hostages at a French supermarket in Trèbes.

The person who died is yet to be identified.

Hostages were taken at a supermarket in France on Friday morning after shots were fired near Montpellier, French media report.

A police operation is underway near the town of Trebes in Southern France.

French media also reported that a policeman was shot at in the town of Carcassonne earlier this morning.

The man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard," a source said of the Trebes incident. Local authorities tweeted that the area was out-of-bounds to the public.

According to AFP French prosecutors said the terror group Islamic State quickly claimed responsibility for the hostage taking.

French Interior Ministry said on twitter on Friday that security officials were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in town of Trebes in southern France, but gave no further details on media reports that a hostage situation was ongoing.

More to follow