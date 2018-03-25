Former Catalan President makes a swift escape despite European arrest warrant

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemon managed to make it out of Finland despite having been issued a European warrant of arrest for rebellion and sedition against the state.

Puigdemon was in Finland to talk with lawmakers, but his lawyer tweeted that he had made it out of the country and into Belgium.

“I confirm that President Puigdemont is no longer in Finland,” his lawyer Jaume Alonso Cuevillas tweeted on Saturday.

Tensions are running high in Catalonia with one of the candidates named to be next Catalan President arrested while also various political leaders detained.

The Spanish court also issued a warrant for five other separatist leaders last Friday, four of whom are former Catalan ministers that are also in self-imposed exile in Belgium.