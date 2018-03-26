At least 48 people dead in Russian shopping centre blaze

At least 48 people have died in a shopping complex fire in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo, Russian officials say.

Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov was quoted in Tass news agency on Monday as saying the additional bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene after the fire was extinguished.

As many as 41 children may be among the victims, and 16 people are missing, Russian officials say.

The blaze started on an upper floor of the Winter Cherry complex while many of the victims were at the cinema.

"According to preliminary information, the roof collapsed in two cinemas," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and authorities have launched an investigation.

Four people have been detained for questioning, including the head of the company that manages the shopping centre, according to the Investigative Committee. The owner of the Winter Cherry complex is thought to be among those detained.

Some 660 emergency personnel were deployed in the rescue effort. Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than 17 hours.

Kemerovo, a key coal-producing area, lies about 3,600km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.