menu

Chinese space station will fall in the early hours of Monday but it’s unlikely to land on your roof

Scientists have reached the limit of their ability to forecast when the uncontrolled Chinese space station will make a fiery re-entry to earth, with the last available timeframe being between 1am and 5am of 2 April

kurt_sansone
1 April 2018, 11:48pm
by Kurt Sansone
Chinese space station Tiangong-1 will crash to earth on 2 April
Chinese space station Tiangong-1 will crash to earth on 2 April

Chinese space station Tiangong-1 is expected to re-enter earth’s atmosphere anytime between 1am and 5am, the European Space Agency said.

This is the last and most accurate forecast that will be available until the re-entry, as scientists have reached the limit of their capability to project when the vessel will start its fiery descent.

Tiangong-1 was decommissioned by the China in 2016 after serving for five years as a space lab for visiting astronauts. However, communication broke down and scientists lost control of the re-entry, which is normally done through booster rockets that guide the vessel back to a remote spot in the Southern Ocean.

Although, most of the bus-size space station is expected to disintegrate upon re-entry, up to between 20% and 30% of the vessel could make it to the earth’s surface.

Even so, scientists insist the probability of debris hitting populated areas is very low.

Malta falls within the large band spanning the globe where scientists expect Tiangong-1 to re-enter earth’s atmosphere.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in World
Chinese space station will fall in the early hours of Monday but it’s unlikely to land on your roof
World

Chinese space station will fall in the early hours of Monday but it’s unlikely to land on your roof
Kurt Sansone
UN secretary general calls for an independent investigation into Gaza clashes
World

UN secretary general calls for an independent investigation into Gaza clashes
[WATCH] Falling Chinese space station's re-entry expected on Easter Sunday
World

[WATCH] Falling Chinese space station's re-entry expected on Easter Sunday
Kurt Sansone
Russia test-launches new 'Satan 2' ballistic missile
World

Russia test-launches new 'Satan 2' ballistic missile
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe