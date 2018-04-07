14 dead after truck hits junior hockey team bus in Canada

At least 14 people are reported to have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Police confirmed 28 people were on the bus, 14 of whom were killed, including the driver. The other 14 have been taken to hospital and three are in critical condition.

The lorry and the bus collided at 5pm local time (11pm GMT).

The ice hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos – aged between 16 and 21 – were on their way to a play-off game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

"There have been multiple fatalities - our whole community is in shock," said the Broncos' president, Kevin Garinger.

"We don't know who has passed and we don't expect to know right away," he added. "We know that the coroner and their office need to do their work and let families know."

President of the Nipawin Hawks, Darren Opp, said a transporter truck hit the side of the bus, describing it as a "horrible accident" and "very, very bad".