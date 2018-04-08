Palestinian journalist dead in clash between protesters and Israeli forces

A Gaza based photographer who was covering the Israel-Gaza border clash has been killed.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the journalist, named as Yasser Murtaja, was wearing a clearly marked journalist vest, but was still shot and mortally wounded.

"The Israeli Defense Force does not intentionally fire on journalists. The circumstances in which journalists were hit, allegedly by IDF fire, are unknown to us and are being examined,” an IDF statement said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman also said that the incident was being reviewed.

A freelance photographer standing next to Mutaja when he was shot said that they were both wearing press jackets as well as helmets.

"The target was very clearly journalists," Murtaja's brother, Motazem, also a journalist who was at the scene, said.

The incident occurred while tyres were being burned near the border to create a smoke-screen, since Palestinian protestors were cautious of Israeli snipers.

Protestors had been demanding that refugees be given the right to return back to their ancestral countries, which are now in Israel.

The Israeli government has ruled-out any possible return and said that terrorists are using the cover of protestors to jump the borders into the country.