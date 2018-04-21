Trump, not Putin, is a threat to world peace, Germans say

More than 79% of Germans consider United States President Donald Trump to be a greater threat to world peace than Russian President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the Forsa Institute revealed.

Over 90% of respondents said they wanted better relations than Russia, and 83% said they are not afraid of it.

Half of all respondents outright blamed American policy for tensions between the West and Russia.

Moreover, more than 55% of German respondents said they were against anti-Russia sanctions. Germany has experienced a negative economic impacts as a result of restrictions on Russian trade.