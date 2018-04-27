Donald Trump to meet the Queen on UK visit in July

Doland Trump is likely to meet the Queen when he visits the UK for a “working visit” this July.

The visit, which will take place immediately after a Nato summit in Brussels, will include bilateral talks with Theresa May, according to Britain’s ambassador to the US.

The two will either meet at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, sources have said.

It will not, however, be the full state visit the US president was promised when May visited Washington last year, meaning he will not be honoured with an official banquet at Buckingham Palace or a carriage procession up the Mall.

The prime minister said she was "looking forward to welcoming President Trump to the United Kingdom for a working visit on July 13".

Downing Street has insisted the invitation for a full state visit still stands, but there is no timetable for it to take place.

A spokesman confirmed the July visit . “Further details will be set out in due course,” he said.

The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, welcomed the visit on Twitter and hinted that it was overdue:

FANTASTIC news that President @realdonaldtrump will at last come to Britain on 13 July. Looking forward to seeing our closest ally and friend on the GREATest visit ever. 👌🇬🇧🇺🇸 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 26, 2018

May invited Trump for a state visit when she became the first world leader to meet the president in the White House in January last year.

Trump has clashed publicly with London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who has said the president’s visit would result in mass peaceful protests and that Trump’s values were the polar opposite of Londoners’.

Khan tweeted on Thursday:

If he comes to London, President Trump will experience an open and diverse city that has always chosen unity over division and hope over fear. He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 26, 2018

Human rights groups have vowed to protest against the visit in July.

Amnesty International UK’s director, Kate Allen, said: “When Donald Trump arrives on these shores, we and thousands of our supporters will very definitely be making our voices heard.

“Since moving into the White House, Trump has shown an impatience bordering on intolerance toward peaceful protests, the media and even the democratic process itself. So his visit to Britain will be an important opportunity to underline the importance of free speech and the right to protest.”

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader, Jo Swinson, said her party would also protest against Trump’s visit. “It is our opportunity to stand in solidarity with all the people he has abused and denigrated,” she said.