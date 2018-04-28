menu

Merkel and Trump discuss future of Iran nuclear deal and ongoing trade relations

The German Chancellor and US President did not see eye to eye during a meeting discussing the future of the Iran nuclear deal and the ongoing trade relations between America and Europe

28 April 2018, 10:32am
Mrs Merkel described the 2015 international accord as a
Mrs Merkel described the 2015 international accord as a "first step" that prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump met on Friday to discuss the future of the Iran Nuclear deal and the ongoing trade relations between America and Europe. 

The German Chancellor was in Washington for a brief "working visit", which followed French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the United States. Unlike Macron's visit, Merkel's did not appear to bring significant progress on a range of disagreements, including US tariffs and Trump's opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.

“Other countries should be paying more, and I’m not saying Germany alone,” Trump said while raising issue with Merkel over NATO funding. 

“NATO is wonderful, but it helps Europe more than it helps us, and why are we paying the vast majority of the costs?”

The meeting between the two leaders was part of a coordinated set of meetings between Europe and the US over the Iran nuclear deal. 

Last week French President Emanuel Macron visited the White House and on the same wavelength as Merkel’s message, pushed forward the agenda that the nuclear accord was working but still flawed. 

Trump has vowed to not allow Iran the possession of nuclear weapons but has not denied consideration of military force in the region. 

