Trump keeps electoral promise and backs out of Obama-era Iran deal

United States (US) President Donald Trump has backed out of the Iran nuclear deal shrugging off any advice given by European allies in the previous months.

Trump has called the deal "one-sided" claiming that Iran is pursuing the production of "nuclear weapons".

On Tuesday, the US President said that he was going to make the announcement ahead of the May 12 deadline.

The decision goes against the belief of US Intelligence agencies, foreign governments and international monitors.

Trump’s fears may have been confirmed after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address, detailing revelations about Iranian deceit that may have been ongoing well before the Iran deal took effect in 2015.

Various critics have called the backing out a critical move, claiming that the agreement was widely seen as being effective, and actually leaving room for Iran to pursue nuclear weaponry.