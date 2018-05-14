menu

[WATCH] At least 41 Palestinians killed and thousands injured during US Jerusalem embassy protests

As US officials attended the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, Gaza saw its bloodiest day since the 2014 war during protests 

14 May 2018, 4:00pm
(Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)
At least 41 Palestinians have been killed and 1,800 wounded by Israeli troops in clashes on the Gaza border, Palestinian officials say.

Israeli troops fired bullets at residents rallying against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Residents see it as clear US backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to.

The dead included a 14-year-old boy, Palestinian health officials said.

Intermittent sniper fire was heard as crowds of protesters were seen rushing towards the fence. Tens of thousands turned out at locations across the coastal enclave in what was the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 war. Residents ignored warnings from the Israeli military that Palestinians risked their lives by taking part.

“To the rioters, you are taking part in violent riots that jeopardise your lives,” the army said in leaflets dropped by jets on Monday. “Save yourselves and prioritise building your future.”

At around 4 p.m., the time that the US was inaugurating its embassy in Jerusalem, military sources said Hamas-spurred groups were trying to breach the border at several spots along the Gaza fence.

The army said three of those killed were trying to plant explosives at the border fence. In two separate incidents, IDF troops opened fire on gunmen who were trying to shoot them, Hadashot TV said.

Gaza protesters set tires on fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air at several spots along the border, while the military said protesters assaulted the border fence and hurled rocks at soldiers.

 Top US officials, including President Donald Trump's daughter and her husband, are attending Monday's event.

The dedication ceremony is now under way.

President Trump, via a videolink, told the guests that the opening of the embassy had been a "long time coming", adding: "Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital but for many years we failed to recognise the obvious."

“A great day for Israel,” Trump tweeted early on Monday.

