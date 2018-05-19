Millions tune in as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become husband and wife.

Millions of people from the UK and around the world tuned in to watch the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales to the American actress.



On the morning of the wedding it was announced that the Queen had conferred a Dukedom on the Prince. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry is now His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Markle became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The occasion was a feast for Royal watchers, with wall-to-wall coverage on TV news networks, beaming every detail of the pomp and ceremony and the glitz and glamour of the wedding into homes around the world.

George and Amal Clooney, Elton John and David Furnish, Serena Williams were among the guests.

Kensington Palace confirmed via Twitter on December 15 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would marry on May 19, 2018. The couple’s decision to wed on a Saturday went against tradition, as royal weddings usually take place on a weekday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed on a Friday and the Queen on a Thursday.

The wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The wedding venue holds a central location in the history of the royal family. Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-Century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, married the couple, while the Rt Rev David Conner, Dean of Windsor, conducted the service at St George's Chapel.

An American pastor - the Most Reverend Michael Curry is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, a US branch of the Church of England - gave the sermon.



Four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 3. were among pageboys and bridesmaids

Following the service, a carriage procession travelled along a route including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle, where a reception was held. Later in the evening, the couple hold a private reception with 200 guests at nearby Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.