Turkish President Erdogan calls on Israel to be held responsible

Speaking at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Turkish President claimed that Israel must respond to Palestinian deaths 

Last updated on 19 May 2018, 6:02pm
Erdogan said Israel should be held accountable over the killing of more than 60 Palestinians on Monday
Erdogan said Israel should be held accountable over the killing of more than 60 Palestinians on Monday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged Muslim countries to confront Israel over Palestinian killings by Israeli snipers on the border. 

Speaking at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday, Erdogan described the Israeli killing as "thuggery, atrocity and state terror."

"To take action for Palestinians massacred by Israeli bandits is to show the whole world that humanity is not dead," Erdogan said. 

Erdogan also claimed that the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Israel would inevitably haunt them. 

 

