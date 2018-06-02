menu

United Nations Security Council calls for the protection of Palestinians

The United States has vetoed a vote held in the United Nations Security Council that looked to offer protection to Palestinian civilians 

2 June 2018, 3:30pm
US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said that
US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said that "the vote had a grossly one-sided view”

A vote issued by the Kuwaiti representatives in the United Nations Security Council, to protect Palestinian civilians has been vetoed by the United States (US) due to being “a grossly one-sided view.” 

The vote which had ten votes in favour and four abstentions (Poland, UK, Netherlands and Ethiopia) was voted against by the US, with US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, blaming the Hamas for the bad circumstances in Gaza. 

“The terrorist group Hamas bears primary responsibility for the awful living conditions in Gaza,” she said.

Kuwaiti representatives reacted to the vote by saying that, “the message given by the council today, as it votes against this, is that the occupying power enjoys an exception.”

Why do Palestinians continue to suffer? Why does the international community fail to act? Why does Israel enjoy impunity? Why are all these lives lost and all this blood is shed?” he asked.

In order for the vote to have gone through, it needed nine votes in favour with no vetoes from the US, Russia, China, France and the UK. 

The vote came in the wake of more than 120 Palestinian deaths by Israeli fire since the end of March. 

More in World
United Nations Security Council calls for the protection of Palestinians
World

United Nations Security Council calls for the protection of Palestinians
Spanish Prime Minister ousted in no confidence vote
World

Spanish Prime Minister ousted in no confidence vote
Key North Korea official in US to discuss upcoming summit
World

Key North Korea official in US to discuss upcoming summit
Arkady Babchenko: Ukraine reveals it staged Russian journalist's murder
World

Arkady Babchenko: Ukraine reveals it staged Russian journalist's murder
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe