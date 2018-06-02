United Nations Security Council calls for the protection of Palestinians

A vote issued by the Kuwaiti representatives in the United Nations Security Council, to protect Palestinian civilians has been vetoed by the United States (US) due to being “a grossly one-sided view.”

The vote which had ten votes in favour and four abstentions (Poland, UK, Netherlands and Ethiopia) was voted against by the US, with US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, blaming the Hamas for the bad circumstances in Gaza.

“The terrorist group Hamas bears primary responsibility for the awful living conditions in Gaza,” she said.

Kuwaiti representatives reacted to the vote by saying that, “the message given by the council today, as it votes against this, is that the occupying power enjoys an exception.”

Why do Palestinians continue to suffer? Why does the international community fail to act? Why does Israel enjoy impunity? Why are all these lives lost and all this blood is shed?” he asked.

In order for the vote to have gone through, it needed nine votes in favour with no vetoes from the US, Russia, China, France and the UK.

The vote came in the wake of more than 120 Palestinian deaths by Israeli fire since the end of March.