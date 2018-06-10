menu

North Korean leader arrives in Singapore for historic Trump-Kim summit

Meeting will mark first time North Korean leader met sitting US president

10 June 2018, 9:53am
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un has landed in Singapore for a historic summit meeting with US President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the island resort of Sentosa.

The meeting will mark the first time a North Korean leader met a sitting US president.

The White House hopes the summit will be the start of a process which will lead to Kim dismantling his nuclear arsenal.

The past year and a half has seen the two leaders have a remarkably turbulent relationship, with the two frequently exchanging insults and threatening war, until their seemingly abrupt change of tack leading to the setting up of a face-to-face meeting.

Singaporean foreign minister Vivian Balakrishan posted a photo on Twitter of Kim after he touched down on the island.

