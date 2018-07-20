menu

At least 14 wounded in suspected knife attack in Lubeck, Germany

At least 14 people were injured, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the German city 

20 July 2018, 4:00pm
At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Lubeck on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the attack occurred in the Kuecknitz district of the city and a suspect has been apprehended and arrested.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment underway in the city.

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said.

The packed bus was heading in the direction of Travemuende, a popular beach, when a man pulled a weapon on passengers, local newspaper Luebecker Nachrichten reported.

One eyewitness reportedly told Lübecker Nachrichten: "The passengers jumped off the bus and screamed. It was terrible. Then the injured were taken away. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife."

More to follow...

