California firestorms leave 2 dead and thousands homeless

Two firefighters have been killed in attempts to stop the spread of a raging wildfire in northern California on Saturday.

Fires in Shasta County are being sucked up by strong winds to form “fire tornados”. These whirling infernos have torn through the region, destroying at least 500 structures and leaving Keswick, a town of 450, in blackened ruins in their wake. Nine people have been reported missing and 38,000 have been already been forced to flee their homes to escape the blaze.

Some 3,400 firefighters on the ground and in helicopters and aeroplanes have fought against the Carr Fire on Saturday as it ripped through Redding, a city of 90,000 people.

The conflagration has spread almost 100 square kilometers, feeding on high temperatures and low humidity, which are expected to continue for at least the next week. Governor Jerry Brown has requested federal assistance to prevent an “imminent catastrophe” as Shasta County attempts to provide for evacuated residents and livestock.