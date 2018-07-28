menu

California firestorms leave 2 dead and thousands homeless

A path of destruction has been left by wildfires spreading through the north of California as Calfire continues to battle the blaze

maltatoday
28 July 2018, 2:04pm
by Staff Reporter
(Photo: KRCR News)
(Photo: KRCR News)

Two firefighters have been killed in attempts to stop the spread of a raging wildfire in northern California on Saturday.

Fires in Shasta County are being sucked up by strong winds to form “fire tornados”. These whirling infernos have torn through the region, destroying at least 500 structures and leaving Keswick, a town of 450, in blackened ruins in their wake. Nine people have been reported missing and 38,000 have been already been forced to flee their homes to escape the blaze.

Some 3,400 firefighters on the ground and in helicopters and aeroplanes have fought against the Carr Fire on Saturday as it ripped through Redding, a city of 90,000 people.

The conflagration has spread almost 100 square kilometers, feeding on high temperatures and low humidity, which are expected to continue for at least the next week. Governor Jerry Brown has requested federal assistance to prevent an “imminent catastrophe” as Shasta County attempts to provide for evacuated residents and livestock.

A burned row of houses is just an example of the devastating aftermath of the fires (Photo: East Bay Times)
A burned row of houses is just an example of the devastating aftermath of the fires (Photo: East Bay Times)

 

More in World
Midwife training centre attacked in Afghanistan
World

Midwife training centre attacked in Afghanistan
Staff Reporter
California firestorms leave 2 dead and thousands homeless
World

California firestorms leave 2 dead and thousands homeless
Staff Reporter
Fake news is a threat to democracy, UK MPs warn
World

Fake news is a threat to democracy, UK MPs warn
Staff Reporter
Global warming 'playing out in real time' say scientists
World

Global warming 'playing out in real time' say scientists
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe