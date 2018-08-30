menu

President Trump blames China for North Korea's lack of denuclearisation progress

Trump lashes out at China for obstructing progress with North Korea

30 August 2018, 11:22am
by David Hudson
Donald Trump and Kim-Jong-un (AP)
Donald Trump and Kim-Jong-un (AP)

President Trump faces backlash as the denuclearisation process stalls following the summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim-Jong-un last June.

Though Trump asserts that his relationship with Jim Jong Un “is a very good and warm one”, he makes reference to “war games” that might still arise between the US and South Korea, in which case his response will be “far bigger than ever before.”

In a series of tweets, Trump lambasted China for mounting “tremendous pressure” on North Korea due to the existing trade disagreements between the US and the former. The existing embargoes between the two countries threaten the newfangled relationship between Trump and Kim-Jong-un.

Trump argues that the fact that China extends significant assistance to North Korea by way of money, fuel, and other products makes the situation more difficult.

While since last June’s summit, North Korea claims to have dismantled nuclear testing sites and ceased the testing of missiles, Trump claims he is unsatisfied with the slow progress and has called out Pyongyang in this regard.

All's well after the June Summit (Reuters)
All's well after the June Summit (Reuters)

Pyongyang’s response suggests that this might be due to Trump’s failure to sign an official declaration to end the Korean War.

Since an UN report found evidence that North Korea has maintained work on its nuclear programme, the US urged the international community to carry on with sanctions and economic pressure, which is why Trump believes that China was giving leeway.

Despite these revelations, President Trump continues to assert that relations between the US and China are healthy and he is confident that the situation will be stabilised once President Trump sits with China’s “great President Xi Jinping.” The two countries are in agreement regarding North Korea’s nuclear activity.

China’s main fears lie in a complete disintegration of the North Korean regime that would allow South Korean and US troops to be too close for comfort, right by its borders. As things stand, the complex relationship between these countries is still tremulous.   

US and South Korean troops practicing a beach landing (Getty images)
US and South Korean troops practicing a beach landing (Getty images)

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in World
President Trump blames China for North Korea's lack of denuclearisation progress
World

President Trump blames China for North Korea's lack of denuclearisation progress
David Hudson
Blow for Macron as French environment minister resigns live on radio
World

Blow for Macron as French environment minister resigns live on radio
Puerto Rico raises official Hurricane Maria death toll to 2,975
World

Puerto Rico raises official Hurricane Maria death toll to 2,975
Three dead, including gunman, at Florida gaming tournament shooting
World

Three dead, including gunman, at Florida gaming tournament shooting
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe