Somalia to execute men who facilitated murder of Maltese port manager

The men accused of killing Maltese port manager Paul Formosa in Somalia last February have been sentenced to death by a military tribunal.

Formosa was shot and killed in a Somalia by jihadist fundamentalists in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

He was a port manager at the Bassaso port for the company DP World, which was granted a contract for the development of the port.

Al-Shabab had claimed that Formosa was in the country illegally, however this was refuted by the authorities.

Now, five months later, the Somali website Garowe Online reports that a member of the Puntland Maritime Police Force has been sentenced to death for “facilitating: the murder.

The website reported that “several others were also sentenced to death in absentia”.

One of the Formosa’s killers was shot in the head during the attack, with the second having died in hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.

The website quotes Ahmed Awil Farah, the chairman of the military tribunal, saying that a verdict had been announced against 12 people, including a woman who was sentenced to life imprisonment.

READ MORE: Maltese man gunned down by Somali terrorists is laid to rest