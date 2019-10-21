UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker

UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow has refused the government's request to hold a vote on the Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure in Brussels.

Bercow's reasoning was that the deal had already been discussed in terms of voting preferences on Saturday and that Johnson's request would force parliament to go through the motions again, describing such a potential debate as "repetitive and disorderly."

Saturday's historic sitting saw the parliament voting a majority 'yes' for an amendment that suspended approval or otherwise of Johnson's deal until it has been passed into law and until all legislation outlining the particulars of a break from the EU was discussed.

The amendment to the motion ws tabled by ex-Tory Sir Oliver Letwin who said that his draft was an "insurance policy." Despite his amendment passing through Parliament, Johnson was adamant that Britain would leave the EU by the end of October and that he would not tolerate any delays.

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn reminded him that it was the EU which compelled him to inform the European Commission that the Parliament would not vote on the deal and that he would have to ask for an extension once more.

