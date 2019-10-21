menu

UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker

John Bercow said that such a debate on the deal would prove repetitive as this had already been done on Saturday

david_hudson
21 October 2019, 5:03pm
by David Hudson
Speaker John Bercow has put a lid on the possibility of a vote on the Brexit deal before all relevant legislation is tabled
Speaker John Bercow has put a lid on the possibility of a vote on the Brexit deal before all relevant legislation is tabled

UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow has refused the government's request to hold a vote on the Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure in Brussels.

Bercow's reasoning was that the deal had already been discussed in terms of voting preferences on Saturday and that Johnson's request would force parliament to go through the motions again, describing such a potential debate as "repetitive and disorderly."

Saturday's historic sitting saw the parliament voting a majority 'yes' for an amendment that suspended approval or otherwise of Johnson's deal until it has been passed into law and until all legislation outlining the particulars of a break from the EU was discussed. 

The amendment to the motion ws tabled by ex-Tory Sir Oliver Letwin who said that his draft was an "insurance policy." Despite his amendment passing through Parliament, Johnson was adamant that Britain would leave the EU by the end of October and that he would not tolerate any delays.

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn reminded him that it was the EU which compelled him to inform the European Commission that the Parliament would not vote on the deal and that he would have to ask for an extension once more. 

READ ALSO: Brexit delayed once more, discussions will continue on Tuesday

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in World
UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker
World

UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker
David Hudson
Brexit delayed once more, discussions will continue on Tuesday
World

Brexit delayed once more, discussions will continue on Tuesday
David Hudson
Trump ally describes Syria troop withdrawal as 'ethnic cleansing'
World

Trump ally describes Syria troop withdrawal as 'ethnic cleansing'
Brexit: British parliament to vote on new deal today
World

Brexit: British parliament to vote on new deal today
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.