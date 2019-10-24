UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Parliament on Thursday that the only way to break away from continuous stalling on Brexit is a general election which he proposed should take place of 12 December.

Johnson will table the motion calling for an election next Monday.

The EU has snubbed Johnson's repeated cries of a make-or-break October Brexit and has asked the UK prime minister to embrace a new extension.

"I'm afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to Parliament's request by having an extension, which I really don't want at all," Johnson said. He had repeatedly threatened a no-deal Brexit if the divorce from the EU is not affected by the end of October.

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would endorse a call for an early election if the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table.

European Council President Tusk has recommended that the other 27 EU member states allow Britain a further delay. Despite the stolid and fatigued eye-roll of most EU countries in granting a further delay, Britain's no-deal scenario could spell economic shock to the bloc and it's likely a unanimous approval of delay will follow.