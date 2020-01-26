menu

Coronavirus death toll rises to 56 as third case is confirmed in the US

The total number of cases in China rises to 1,975 as 15 more deaths are reported on Sunday morning

david_hudson
26 January 2020, 11:51am
by David Hudson
15 more deaths from the fast-spreading virus have been reported on Sunday, one of which took place in Shangai
The death toll as a result of the coronavirus has risen to 56 as China reported 15 more deaths from the virus on Sunday morning. At the same time, the United States reported that a third case was confirmed, the latest in California.

One death in China comes from Shanghai, the country's biggest city. 

Across the country, 688 cases of the new virus were diagnosed on Saturday, the government said early on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,975.

Number of confirmed cases of infection in and around China (Source: The New York Times)
As awareness increases, newsrooms all over the world are providing live updates on the swiftly-spreading deadly disease. Currently, there are suspected cases of the virus in Canada and Portugal even though doctors believe that local transmission outside China remains low.

In light of the outbreak, Malta's public health authorities have set up a coordinating team for a national response. In a statement on Saturday, the Superintendence of Public Health said it is monitoring the situation of the clusters of pneumonia detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and is following the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the country was facing "a grave situation" in a special government meeting on the Lunar New Year public holiday. 

READ ALSO: China virus scare: passenger screening at Malta airport not necessary

