Therese Comodini Cachia lays blame for PN’s polling woes at Delia’s feet

Therese Comodini Cachia believes the Nationalist Party’s message is the right one but the person fronting it does not have the credibility and respect to do so.

The Nationalist Party MP did not mince her words, laying the blame for the PN’s dismal showing in polls at the feet of the leader, Adrian Delia.

Comodini Cachia said on TVM’s Xtra on Thursday that the people have always expected the party to make bold decisions which prioritise the common good over any personal gain.

She said that after Wednesday’s parliamentary group meeting she exited with a clear understanding that the party’s leadership would consider the proposals that had been put forward.

“I understood that the leader and the rest of the party leadership would consider what we had told them, and would come back with a plan to see how we could address the conclusions brought about by the MaltaToday survey,” Comodini Cachia said.

However, a short while later, Opposition leader Adrian Delia confirmed his intention to lead the Nationalist Party into the next general election in comments to journalists.

“I despise hypocrisy, whether it is within the Labour parliamentary group, or within my own”,” she said.

The Nationalist MP said that the email which she sent to Delia urging him to reconsider was sent with the desire to see the internal conflict resolved, and the party move forward in a united front.

Asked by show host Saviour Balzan as to what should happen next, Comodini Cachia said the way forward is clear: “We need to sit together once more, and come up with a plan.”

Comodini Cachia emphasised that the intention is not to humiliate anyone, but insisted that there are difficult decisions that have to be taken.

Comodini Cachia said that it is vital for the Opposition to offer the people hope, and a new vision, but reiterated that what the party lacks is someone who is capable of selling that vision to the people.

“In order to sell our vision, the person who is putting it forward needs to build a relationship of credibility and respect… The country needs an Opposition which has, or can foster a relationship of credibility and respect with the people. It isn’t possible for some of us to build that credibility unless we all do it together.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Rosianne Cutajar, called out members of the PN’s parliamentary group.

“I believe that every Nationalist MP needs to undergo a self-analysis, as opposed to projecting themselves as being the solution for everything,” she said, singling out PN MP Jason Azzopardi.

“I question how he presents himself as the solution without ever wondering whether he himself might be the problem,” Cutajar said, insisting on the need to have a strong Opposition to keep the government on its toes.